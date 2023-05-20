close

Draft complaint against Aryan Khan changed: Wankhede alleges conspiracy

He has alleged that the particular draft prepared outside the NCB shows that someone was helping Aryan Khan in dropping his name from being added into the charge sheet

Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has alleged that the NCB had prepared a draft in which charges were proposed against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan but it was replaced with another draft which indicates a sinister plot.

Wankhede has alleged that charges were proposed against Aryan Khan in the original draft complaint prepared by Japan Babu, the NCB Department Legal Advisor (DLA). Apart from this the DLA report had suggested a few sections against Aryan Khan.

He has alleged that the particular draft prepared outside the NCB shows that someone was helping Aryan Khan in dropping his name from being added into the charge sheet.

Wankhede has also presented this fact before the court.

"The petitioner (Wankhede) says and submits that while the investigation was concluded and a draft complaint was prepared by the Department Legal Advisor (DLA), Japan Babu, whereby charges were proposed against Aryan Khan and various sections were included in the draft complaint against him," said Wankhede in his plea.

"However, the said draft complaint never came to be filed on record and in fact, it was replaced with a separate draft complaint prepared from outside, which fact was also confirmed by the DLA in a telephone call with the petitioner (Wankhede) on June 2, 2022, between 10:48 and 10:58 p.m. The petitioner crave leave to refer and rely upon the recordings of the telephone calls that he had with the DLA on June 2, 2022," Wankhede's plea added.

The plea conversation between Wankhede and the DLA is sufficient to indicate that the material collected during the investigation was not only confined to the case of anyone accused but to all other accused against whom material collected during the investigation was sufficient to indicate commission of offences under the NDPS Act.

It is said that the second draft report was prepared from outside and later on changed with the original draft complaint to save Aryan Khan.

Wankhede said that this fact will justify investigations by the CBI to identify the persons who were instrumental behind the destruction of the note of the DLA, change of draft complaint to ensure that incriminating material in the said complaint and justification of prosecution by the DLA was totally wiped out from the said complaint only with the intention and objective of extending to a lone accused, the unfair advantage of being dropped from the list of the accused.

"Needless to say since the promulgation of the NDPS Act in 1985, in the history of NCB, it is for the first time that an accused (Aryan Khan) against whom there was evidence to justify prosecution, was dropped from the list of the accused," Wankhede has alleged.

The former Mumbai Zonal Director of NCB has said that he was taking prior approval from NCB Deputy Director General, Gyaneshwar Singh, before taking any action in the Aryan Khan matter.

Wankhede has alleged that Singh has been unnecessarily harassing him in the matter.

Wankhede said that even the Mumabi Police had conducted a through probe in the alleged extortion matter but nothing incriminating came on record against him and the inquiry was finally closed.

In one of the chats between Wankhede and Singh, the latter had said that referring to Aryan Khan, "Papa Kehte Bai Bada Naam Karega, and what he has done." During that time Singh was showering praises on Wankhede.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/khz/

 

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

