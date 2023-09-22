DU Student's Union election campaigning ends, voting on September 22

The Delhi University students union polls will be held today after the campaigning was stopped on Thursday, September 21. The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) conducted campaigns at Khalsa College, Miranda House College, Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Ramjas College, Hansraj and Hindu College and many more.

The notification issued from the Chief Election Officer on DUSU elections said that the campaigning time had ended at 8 am on Thursday. The notice said that "this timing must be adhered to by all concerned ones,". The silence period was earlier scheduled to stop at 12 pm.

DU Student’s Union election: Manifesto, Campaigns and announcements

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) poll campaign finished on Thursday morning ahead of the elections planned for Friday i.e. on Sept 22, 2023.

Given below are some of the points from the manifestos and campaigns announced by the different parties and candidates:

• National Students’ Presidential candidate of NSUI, Hitesh Gulia, and the candidate for the Secretary, Yakshna Sharma, led campaigns and informed the students about their manifesto that has issues like period leaves, emergency response system for distress calls and increased police patrolling outside colleges.

• The Congress-affiliated group likewise vowed to guarantee a violence-free campus, no fee hike and free metro passes in its manifesto.

• ABVP held campaigns at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, College of Vocational Studies, and Aurobindo College. The Student wing of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) declared their manifestos engaged with students across school grounds, hostels, and furthermore held home to home communications.

The RSS-affiliated students’ group has put Tushar Dedha for the DUSU president position, Sushant Dhankhad for VP, Aparajita and Sachin Baisla for the secretary position and joint secretary.

• With the slogan '"vote for students’ welfare, reject money and muscle power", the All India Students Association (AISA) led their campaigns in hostels, classrooms and PGs. They additionally conducted rallies in grounds and residential areas of student's locations.

AISA's manifesto for the DUSU polls has problems like fee hike, rollback of the scheme for internal exams, and student's free metro passes. AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan has given her name for the president position, Anushka Choudhary for the VP, Anjali Kumari for the joint secretary position and Aditya Pratap Singh for the secretary.

High voltage drama during DUSU elections 2023

Streets and college buildings in North Campus were covered with pamphlets and SUVs sticked with posters of student's associations could be seen clearly in the areas.

The high-voltage election campaign saw the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) blaming each other for brutality.

Over 100 individuals were arrested for confirmation and identification proof during the campaign season.

DUSU elections 2023: Overview

The University of Delhi (UoD) after a break of four years will hold the much-anticipated student’s union elections today, September 22, 2023.

For the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, a sum of 24 students are in the conflict for four positions like president, VP, secretary, and joint secretary.

As per the notification, students of day classes will give their votes from 8.30 AM to 1 PM and those going to evening classes will cast from 3 PM to 7.30 PM. The counting of votes will occur on Saturday. The Delhi College Students' Union (DUSU) elections were last conducted in 2019.

Numbers of candidates in DUSU Elections 2023

24 applicants are in the fight for the students body elections 2023. There were 27 nomination papers given for the president positions, only 8 applicants stayed in the fight. Of the 24 nominations for the VP's post, 5 will challenge the race, as indicated by the final list.

The chief election officer got 24 nominations for the secretary position and 20 for joint secretary. After the withdrawals, 6 and 5 applicants have stayed in contention, respectively.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India and CPI-ML(Liberation)-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), Congress students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have filed the nominations for every four positions.