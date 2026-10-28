EC issues guidelines for officers' transfer, posting ahead of UP polls

The Election Commission has issued guidelines on transfer and posting of officials directly involved in election-related duties in view of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Polls, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.

The EC has directed that these guidelines be strictly followed to ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Rinwa said that in light of guidelines, officers directly involved in election-related duties and have completed three years in the same district within the last four years -- up to May 31, 2027 -- are to be transferred out of that district.

The EC has asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to submit to it a consolidated report detailing the actions taken on its instructions by November 30.

Rinwa, according to a statement, said that the transfer policy covers a slew of officers, including electoral registration officers, sub-divisional magistrates, joint magistrates, and tehsildars.

It extends to district election officers, deputy district election officers, returning officers, and assistant returning officers.

The commission's directives also extend to divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, and officers serving in municipal corporations and development authorities.

The policy applies to officers in the police department, extending to sub-inspectors and those of equivalent or higher rank as well as to officers in the Excise Department.

Similarly, in the Transport Department, actions regarding sub-inspectors and field-level officers of equivalent or higher rank are to be taken in accordance with the commission's directives.

The departments must ensure that no officer is posted in their home district, Rinwa said.

It must be ensured that no district election officer, returning officer, assistant returning officer, police inspector, sub-inspector, or any officer of a higher rank is posted back to or permitted to remain in an assembly constituency or district where they were stationed during the previous assembly election or any subsequent by-election, the statement said.