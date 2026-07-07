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ED searches in Trinamool Congress' bank accounts 'suspect' funds case

Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than ₹150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED searches Kolkata premises in TMC fund routing probe

Press Trust of India Kolkata/New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

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The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata as part of an investigation linked to routing of alleged suspect funds in the bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress, officials said.

They said about five premises are being covered in the capital city of West Bengal.

Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than ₹150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies, they said.

Premises of Carewell Aviation and its directors and a purported electoral trust has been covered in the searches, the ED officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Enforcement Directorate ED

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

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