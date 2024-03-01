Ex-HC Judge cheated out of Rs 2.5 cr on pretext of buying electoral bonds

Former high court judge Justice DSR Varma has lodged a criminal complaint, alleging that he was deceived by two individuals who purportedly took Rs 2.5 crore from him to purchase electoral bonds for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The First Information Report (FIR), registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad on February 27, detailed Justice Varma's claim. According to the retired judge, his family transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the two men for the purchase of electoral bonds in 2021. The complaint asserted that the bonds were intended to benefit the BJP-led central government.

The accused individuals are identified as Narendran and Sarath Reddy.

Narendran, a previous acquaintance of the judge's relatives, allegedly approached Justice Varma, seeking funds for the central party, which would be acknowledged through bonds.

Sarath Reddy, purportedly associated with a construction company named Atmiya Homes, was tasked with collecting the funds. Reddy allegedly also promised to secure a favourable position for Justice Varma and his grandchildren in the United States, leveraging the former judge's experience in the High Courts of Allahabad and Andhra Pradesh.

Despite substantial sums transferred by Justice Varma's family, amounting to Rs 2.5 crore, no bonds were issued as promised.

"In the present case, in spite of my insistence for issuing me bonds, no such thing had happened. The said collection of amounts for about 2.5 crore, without issuing any bonds, indicates that the said amounts were misappropriated for their self," the complaint read.

The allegations, including criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and cheating, are under investigation by the police.

(With agency inputs)

