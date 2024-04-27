Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: MCOCA slapped against all 6 accused

MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32)

Salman khan,Eknath Shinde,Salim Khan,salman with Eknath shinde

File Photo of Maharahtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and screenwriter Salim Khan, at Khan's residence, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai police on Saturday invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the April 14 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.
MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are shown as wanted accused.

ALSO READ: CBI 'might have brought' seized arms in Sandeshkhali, alleges CM Banerjee
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar, were held from Kutch in Gujarat on April 16, while Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were held from Punjab on April 25. Anmol Bishnoi, who stays in Canada and travels to USA, had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post, though its IP address was traced to Portugal, as per police. Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of several crimes, is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Salman Khan Mumbai Mumbai police Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon