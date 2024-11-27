Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt has no plan to hike margins for ration shop dealers: Pralhad Joshi

Govt has no plan to hike margins for ration shop dealers: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said that while the government has set specific margin rates, state governments retain the flexibility to determine actual rates

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the Centre has no immediate proposal to increase the margins for fair price shops.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the Centre has no immediate proposal to increase the margins for fair price shops (FPS) dealers under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

Responding to a written query to the Lok Sabha, Joshi said that while the government has set specific margin rates, state governments retain the flexibility to determine actual rates that can exceed the centrally prescribed norms.

As per the revised April 2022 norms under the Food Security (Assistance to State Governments) Rules, 2015, Rs 90 per quintal is the dealer margin, with an additional margin of Rs 21 per quintal for general category states. For the special category, the dealers' margin is kept at Rs 180 per quintal, with an additional margin of Rs 26 per quintal.

 

"At present, no proposal for further enhancement of margin is under consideration by the government," Joshi said.

The Targeted Public Distribution System (TPTDS) under the National Food Security Act is operated under the joint responsibility of the central and state governments.

Joshi underscored that the operational responsibilities, including licensing, supervision and monitoring of fair price shops, rest entirely with state and union territory governments.

More From This Section

arrest

Vaishno Devi ropeway row: 2 detained in fresh protest, FIR against 8

Devendra Fadnavis

LIVE news: Allies will sit together and decide, says Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM deadlock

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Rs 11,333 crore lost in cyber frauds till Sep, PM warns of 'digital arrest'

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court asks SIT to appoint nodal officer

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions ED over low conviction rate in money laundering cases

"The Central Government has no role to play in determining the actual rate of fair price shop dealers' margin/commission/honorarium etc and making payment to fair price shops," he said.

The central government only provides assistance to states and union territories to meet the expenditure towards intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains and FPS dealers' margin under the NFSA.

The TPDS (Control) Order, 2015 provides states with two key provisions. One is the ability to fix and periodically review fair price shop owners' margins to ensure operational viability and the other is permission to allow sale of non-TPDS commodities to improve FPS economic sustainability.

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

Pralhad Joshi

Govt to set up R&D centre for manufacturing of RE components: Pralhad Joshi

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Govt mulling task force to push for 500 GW renewable energy capacity target

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Pralhad Joshi targets Justice Michael D'Cunha over Covid panel report

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi stresses on increasing solar projects efficiency, reduce cost

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Ration shops food security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon