Over 10 injured as fire erupts at Bengal refinery site, rail link disrupted
The fire broke out between 4 and 4.30 am and spread quickly to Chiranjibpur in Haldia Municipality's Ward 13, engulfing several houses in the area
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
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More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline linked to Haldia refinery in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district early Tuesday, Press Trust of India reported.
The fire broke out between 4-4:30 am and spread rapidly to Chiranjibpur in ward 13 under Haldia Municipality. Several houses in the area were engulfed in the blaze, triggering emergency response efforts.
Firefighting operations underway
Authorities deployed 12 fire tenders to control the fire. Rescue teams evacuated those affected and shifted the injured to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.
PTI quoted a police official as saying that five of the injured were later referred to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Two of them were reported to be in critical condition.
"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," a police officer told PTI.
The fire also damaged overhead railway infrastructure near the incident site, disrupting train movement, officials said.
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Topics : fire break outs fire West Bengal BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST