Illegal migration from Bangladesh a matter of 'serious concern': Par panel

A parliamentary committee has said that illegal migration from Bangladesh continues to remain a matter of "serious concern", as it also recommended that a "dedicated bilateral mechanism" or a joint working group be set up between the two countries to monitor the progress of nationality verification and repatriation.

The panel also noted that continued diligence is essential to "ensure that Indian nationals are not deported to Bangladesh in error".

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, said this in a report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

It is titled - "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations contained in the Ninth Report of the Committee on the subject 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship'".

The panel noted that illegal migration from Bangladesh "continues to remain a matter of serious concern, particularly in the border states of West Bengal and Assam".

The committee said it is aware that while the detection, identification, and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals fall within the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs and respective state governments under the Foreigners Act, 1946 (now the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025), the Ministry of External Affairs plays an important role in facilitating nationality verification and repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals detained in India.

The committee has noted that "a total of 2,369 cases of suspected Bangladeshi nationals is presently awaiting nationality verification by the government of Bangladesh".

The panel recommended that a dedicated bilateral mechanism or a joint working group be established between India and Bangladesh to monitor the progress of nationality verification and repatriation. The committee expressed hope that this would help in expediting the verification process.

The panel also urged that humane treatment and due legal process be ensured for all detained individuals, in accordance with India's constitutional safeguards and international obligations, while maintaining robust national security measures to prevent illegal migration.

The committee in its report also noted with concern the "reported issue of dumping of Chinese goods, particularly fabrics, into India through Bangladesh" under the cover of preferential market access provisions available to Bangladesh under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).

The panel said it is of the view that such practices distort fair competition, undermine India's manufacturing sector, and create asymmetries detrimental to domestic industry.

It recommended that the Government of India convey its "reservations" to Bangladesh at the highest diplomatic and trade policy levels, underlining the implications of such actions on the integrity of the bilateral trading framework.

The committee has further recommended that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, adopt stringent rules- of-origin verification mechanisms to ensure that preferential trade access under SAFTA or any future CEPA is not misused by third-country exporters.

On the cultural ties between the two countries, the panel observed that initiatives such as joint cultural festivals, literary collaborations, and youth exchange programmes have contributed to the strengthening of mutual empathy, preserving the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War, and the moral and emotional foundation of bilateral ties.

The committee, however, expressed concern that the recent developments in Bangladesh have "temporarily eroded the atmosphere of trust and goodwill" between the two peoples. It is of considered view that cultural diplomacy and people-to-people initiatives can act as a "potent instrument" for rebuilding confidence and deepening mutual understanding at this "crucial juncture".

The committee, therefore, recommended that the Government of India intensify efforts to institutionalise annual joint cultural events, including Tagore- Nazrul literary festivals, joint film retrospectives, and cross-border art residencies, in collaboration with cultural institutions, universities and civil society organisations from both countries.

The committee further recommended that the Government of India closely work with the governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal to promote sub-national cultural linkages, leveraging their shared linguistic and historical heritage to advance deeper people-to-people engagement.

Recognising the importance of sustained inter-personal contact for preserving mutual trust and confidence, the committee urged that the MEA, in coordination with concerned security agencies, should progressively normalise visa operations in Bangladesh as soon as the situation permits.

It also urged the ministry to develop a bilateral consular cooperation mechanism to periodically review visa policy, address grievances, and ensure that legitimate travellers are not subjected to various inconveniences, while maintaining necessary security safeguards.

The committee noted that out of the total 4096 km of India-Bangladesh border, approximately 3,231 has been fenced while about 864 km remain unfenced due to difficult terrain and riverine conditions.