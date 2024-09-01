India aiming for developed economy and ecology: Environment minister Yadav

Yadav underscored the importance of preserving one-third of the Earth for biodiversity, noting that around 50,000 species are used for human consumption | Photo: PTI

As India strives to become a developed economy, it is also committed to achieving developed ecological status, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), said on Sunday.

"While India is striving to become a developed economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are also being made to become a developed ecology," Yadav said during the 'Ideas4LiFE' event at IIT Bombay.

Yadav also announced an extension of the deadline for idea submissions in the Ideas4LiFE initiative from September 15 to October 15.

The government launched the initiative in July, inviting ideas for products and services that encourage environmentally friendly lifestyles. The initiative calls on students, research scholars, faculty, and innovators to submit innovative and unconventional ideas that support the vision of mindful and deliberate resource utilisation.

So far, the Ideas4LiFE 2024 initiative in India has registered 1,933 students, who have submitted 384 ideas, according to MoEFCC data.

The Ideas4LiFE Ideathon covers seven themes of Mission LiFE — save water, save energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, say no to single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems, and adopt healthy lifestyles. Mission LiFE, or “LiFEStyle For Environment,” is a campaign that encourages people to take action to protect the environment. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Change Conference in 2021.

“Developed economies should also embrace developed ecologies. We must all cultivate a strong environmental consciousness as responsible citizens,” Yadav said, emphasising the need to advance on both economic and ecological fronts.

The minister said that a human-centric approach to development is insufficient, advocating instead for an ecologically conscious model.

He highlighted the adverse effects of development, such as rising temperatures and biodiversity loss, underscoring the essential role of nature in providing food, energy, medicine, and other resources.

Yadav underscored the importance of preserving one-third of the Earth for biodiversity, noting that around 50,000 species are used for human consumption.

He also outlined three essential actions for sustainable development: changing consumption demands, improving supply systems, and implementing effective policies.

Speaking at the event, the minister outlined the government’s mission and explained the theme of “Ideas4LiFE,” emphasising the interconnectedness of all aspects of life. He stressed that ‘life’ encompasses more than just human needs, advocating for the harmonious coexistence of all living beings and the environment.

Highlighting India’s environmental accomplishments, he noted that the government achieved its renewable energy targets nine years ahead of schedule and launched the Soil Health Card initiative to minimise chemical use in agriculture.

Yadav also discussed the global food waste problem, highlighting that 15 billion tonnes of food end up in landfills annually.

He called for education, innovation, and technological advancements to be focused on improving and preserving nature.

The minister invited ideas and suggestions from students at various colleges, urging them to contribute to preserving nature and reducing waste, which would ultimately help integrate ecological balance into development strategies.