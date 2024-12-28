Business Standard

Indian Army evacuates those stranded in J&K's Gulmarg amidst heavy snowfall

Indian Army evacuates those stranded in J&K's Gulmarg amidst heavy snowfall

Tourists and civilians were stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg

Indian army snowfall rescue

Army personnel evacuated 68 civilians, including 30 men and women each and eight children and provided meals, shelter and medication to 137 tourists | Image: X

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

The Chinar Warriors corps of the Indian Army has responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded in Gulmarg district of the territory, said Chinar Corps on Saturday.

The tourists and civilians were stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg.

Responding to the call, the Army personnel evacuated 68 civilians, including 30 men and women each and eight children and provided meals, shelter and medication to 137 tourists.

In a social media post on X, Chinar Corps, Indian Army wrote, "Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg. Providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 8 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists."

In another incident, the Chinar Corps of Indian Army also evacuated a pregnant lady from Kulgam district amidst the heavy snowfall.

The rescue team of security personnel reached the location and provided immediate needed medical assistance to the lady. The pregnant lady has been shifted to the Government Hospital in Yaripora.

"Chinar Warriors responded to an emergency distress call to evacuate a pregnant lady from Munad village, Kulgam. Amidst heavy snowfall the rescue team reached the location on time. Immediate lifesaving medical assistance was extended & the patient was evacuated to Government Hospital, Yaripora," reads a social media post from Chinar Corps.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season.

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles.

The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

The Baramulla and other districts in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir snowfall Tourists

Dec 28 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

