Home / India News / 'No hate against Muslims': Navy officer's wife after Pahalgam attack

'No hate against Muslims': Navy officer's wife after Pahalgam attack

Late Indian Navy officer's wife urges unity after Pahalgam terror attack that killed her husband - just six days after their marriage

Himanshi Narwal

Himanshi's statement comes amid reports about alleged discrimination against Muslims and Kashmiris after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Days after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including that of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, his wife, Himanshi Narwal, made an appeal to the nation. She urged people not to spread hatred, but to pursue peace and justice.
 
“We don’t want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
 
 

Himanshi's statement comes amid reports about alleged discrimination against Muslims and Kashmiris after the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
The young couple had been married just six days earlier, on April 16. They were on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when the attack took place on April 22.
 
On Wednesday (April 23), Lieutenant Narwal was given full military honours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. His coffin was received by Navy officers, family members, and top political leaders including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
 
Grief overwhelmed the ceremony as Himanshi Narwal broke down while saluting her husband’s coffin.  
 
“Let his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should continue to uphold that pride in every way,” she said through tears.
 
His last rites were performed in Karnal, Haryana, his hometown. His 21-year-old sister Shristi Narwal lit the funeral pyre, surrounded by thousands of mourners.
 

Tension spreads across states

 
The aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack sparked a series of discriminatory incidents against Kashmiris and Muslims across various states.
 
In Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, at least 16 Kashmiri shawl vendors fled after two sellers were attacked by alleged Bajrang Dal members on April 23, The Indian Express reported. Three police detained three men but released them later after an apology.
 
In Mangaluru, Karnataka, a 36-year-old intellectually disabled man named Ashraf from Kerala was reportedly lynched by a mob after allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during a cricket match. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed 15 arrests, identifying over 25 suspects involved.
 
In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Arif Masood reportedly received death threats from Sachin Raghuvanshi, who falsely accused him of supporting the Pahalgam terrorists. A police complaint was registered after Raghuvanshi openly threatened on social media.
 

Topics : Pahalgam attack terrorist attacks BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

