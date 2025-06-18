Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International pilots' body offers support in Air India crash probe

International pilots' body offers support in Air India crash probe

A high-level panel has been set up under the Home Secretary to investigate the causes of the plane crash. The Committee has to submit its report in three months

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

International pilots' body IFALPA on Wednesday offered its "technical expertise" to the Indian civil aviation authorities in the Ahmedabad plane crash probe being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

In a letter to AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA) said the Federation stands ready to provide expert technical and other forms of assistance, share global best practices and offer personnel to collaborate closely with the investigators.

On June 13, a day after the B787-8 crash that killed 241 people on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered enhanced surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, comprising 26 787-8 and seven 787-9 planes.

 

Expressing its most sincere condolences and sympathies to all those affected by this tragedy, the Federation said it is "deeply saddened" to hear the tragic news of the loss of life resulting from the accident of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad.

A high-level panel has been set up under the Home Secretary to investigate the causes of the plane crash. The Committee has to submit its report in three months.

In light of this tragic event, IFALPA wishes to "formally offer its full support and assistance" to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Air India, and stands ready to provide its technical expertise in the AAIB investigation, the Federation said in the letter dated June 17, signed by IFALPA President Ron Hay, IFALPA Executive Vice-President for Asia Pacific Jaflar Hassan and also by ALPA-India President Sam Thomas.

"This reflects our collective commitment to assist and collaborate closely with the Indian Aviation Authorities during this critical time," the letter said.

IFALPA claims to have 1 lakh pilots from across 100 countries as its members.

The Federation said it is "involved in many aviation safety activities worldwide and believes that the participation of active commercial pilots, current on the relevant aircraft type, is an invaluable asset to any accident and incident investigation."  It has therefore developed a program involving the accreditation of pilot investigators. These pilots are selected based on their training, qualifications and experience, and all have to successfully complete an approved international accident investigation course before being granted accreditation by IFALPA, the body said.

They have a thorough understanding of pilot culture, human factors, aircraft operations and technical knowledge and can provide crucial professional input in the drafting of the accident report and relevant safety recommendations, the Federation said in the letter.

The Federation said its Member Associations in the Indian Subcontinent have several such accredited accident investigators who could be appointed as technical experts on the investigation of Air India Right 171, in accordance with the provisions of ICAO Annex 13.

Urging the AAIB to advise it on how the Federation may best assist the AAIB during this difficult and critical time, it said, "we understand the complexity and sensitivity of this investigation, whose main purpose will be the recovery and analysis of available flight data, the determination of the contributing factors and most importantly the prevention of future accidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

