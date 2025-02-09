Business Standard

Our eternal values key to solving all problems: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

Known for his plainspeak, Khan, who took over as the governor last month, pointed out "this is the land of Nalanda, the ancient seat of learning, which was destroyed in an invasion

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif

Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan takes the oath of office, being administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday asserted that "a long period of slavery" made the people of India indifferent to their "eternal cultural values", which hold the key to solving all the problems faced by the nation.

He made the remark at an interactive session organised here by think-tank Grand Trunk Road Initiative (GTRI).

Known for his proficiency in Sanskrit, Khan drew applause when he recited many verses in Sanskrit, while insisting that he saw himself as a "vidyarthi" (student) and not as a "vidvaan" (scholar).

"We seem to have developed an indifference towards our eternal values because of having experienced a long period of slavery," Khan said.

 

"But our heritage provides us the key to solving many of our problems. Just look at the national anthem which speaks of Jai', which implies victory, but is distinct from Vijay' that indicates subjugation of another," he said.

Known for his plainspeak, Khan, who took over as the governor last month, pointed out "this is the land of Nalanda, the ancient seat of learning, which was destroyed in an invasion. But, knowledge that was disseminated from there could not be destroyed. It lives on".

Later, interacting with journalists, he said, "I hold the belief that anybody who is in public life, be it a governor, a minister or a Member of Parliament, owes the position not to the community he belongs but to the fact that he is a citizen of India".

"Therefore, while I may have been a Muslim by birth, my responsibilities must not be mixed up with my religious identity," said the governor.

"I am also of the view that one must not behave in a manner that sharpens the consciousness of the caste or community to which one belongs, as this may lead to social tensions in the long run, Khan added.

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

