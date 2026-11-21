Underlining the imperative of skilling in an AI-driven world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that he was striving to accord the same respect to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Addressing the '5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh' in Lucknow on Saturday evening, Modi said that while only a handful possessed "paper certificates" (purporting to high-value degrees), big corporations were functioning owing to a workforce of 200-300 ITI pass-outs.

"Today, doomsayers are talking about job losses due to AI, but no one can take away the jobs of those having skills," he predicted.

Lamenting that the parents of ITI students felt embarrassed by the ITI tag, the PM said he was determined to alter the status quo in favour of the skilling ecosystem.

He waxed eloquent on the traditional craftsmanship of India, including chikankari of Lucknow, pashmina of Kashmir, Kanjeevaram of Tamil Nadu, etc., saying the ancient Indian societal fabric centred around skills.

Modi noted that the invaders' first assault was on our skills, while the education system later introduced by the British under Macaulay was focused on churning out clerks.

"As a result, we started focussing on clerical jobs, and the skills took a back-seat due to our slavery mindset," the PM underlined.

Further, Modi claimed that the trade deals India was inking with foreign countries encompassed a high demand for Indian skilled workers in such offshore geographies.

"These countries do not require people with university degrees but ITI workers possessing skills," Modi added.

He said the Gulf countries also acknowledged that their sparkling cities and flagship projects were possible only due to Indian skilled workers and not their wealth.

Modi recalled that in 2023, he had nudged people to invest in PSUs, while last year he had urged people to defer gold purchases.

He claimed both his statements had proved true to the benefit of people.

"Today, I am making another statement. More than the suited-booted, carrying paper certificates, those people with skills will command greater respect, and they will be in high demand," he asserted.

The PM opined that the dream of Viksit Bharat in another 20 years would be based on skills. "Earlier, India imported mobile phones, today Made in India mobile phones are exported globally."

Since 2014, more than 5,000 new ITIs have been set up, while an additional 0.5 million students have been enrolled, even as 30 new trades are being taught, he claimed.

These include aeronautical, cyber security, drone and green hydrogen, semiconductor technicians, etc.

He said 500 million people had come out of poverty in India, which was a big achievement and one that would pave the path to becoming a developed nation.

Talking about the Gulf crisis, he said plumbers were in short supply in India for piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

"India is progressing to becoming the skills capital of the world owing to you people (ITI students)," Modi said.

Next year, India will host the World Skills Competition in Greater Noida.

Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of his recently questioning India Inc for not raising employee salaries or expanding its workforce despite receiving tax relief and benefiting from an improved business environment.

In 2014, the corporate tax rate was 30 per cent; we reduced it to 22 per cent. For income up to ₹12 lakh, there is no income tax.

"But your hunger is such that, no matter how much you are fed, your stomach is not full. Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased your number of employees?” Modi asked at a Ficci event in New Delhi.

Instituted in the 2021-22 academic session, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work.

Since its inception, the platform has felicitated all-India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) were felicitated for their outstanding achievements.