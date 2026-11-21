Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to protesting ASHA workers to call off their agitation, assuring them that the government was considering a comprehensive and permanent solution to their demands.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government stood with the workers and would take appropriate steps after discussing their demands with the Cabinet.

Making an appeal on behalf of the government, he said he understood the difficulties and hardships they were facing while fighting for their demands.

"It pains me to see you fighting day and night, staying away from your families. You are not just ASHA workers to me; you are like my own sisters," he said.

The CM reiterated that the government was considering a comprehensive and permanent solution to their demands in the coming days.

"We stand with you and will discuss the matter with the Cabinet and take appropriate steps," he said.

"As an elder brother, I appeal to you to kindly respond to my request and call off your protest. We respect your service, hard work and sacrifices. The government is committed to addressing your demands and providing an appropriate solution," he added.

Despite repeated appeals from the government to withdraw their agitation, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have continued their protest, maintaining that they would call it off only after the government issued a specific order addressing their demands.

The workers began an indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding that the government fix their monthly honorarium at Rs 15,000 and address their other pending demands.

They have also reportedly raised concerns over the non-payment of honoraria for work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the educational and social survey.