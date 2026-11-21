Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday said the state government has written to the Centre seeking an additional 50 days of work under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which would take the annual employment guarantee to 175 days per job card holder, in view of drought conditions.

The Centre has fixed the guarantee at 125 days a year for each rural job card holder under the scheme.

The state sought the extra days to help farmers and rural labourers affected by deficient rainfall, Khandre said.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister was speaking after visiting a desilting work site at a check dam within the Adavi Somapur Gram Panchayat limits in Gadag taluk, where he interacted with workers.

"Due to drought, rural people are forced to migrate in search of work. To prevent this, continuous employment must be provided under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme," he told the workers.

Keeping in view the interests of farmers who are facing difficulties due to deficient rainfall, we have written to the Centre requesting that another 50 days of work be added to the existing 125 days, taking the total to 175 days per job card," he said.

During the interaction, farmers urged the minister to provide an opportunity to take up trench-cum-bund works, which would benefit both farmers and agricultural labourers. Khandre responded positively to the request.

The minister advised workers to enrol under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Khandre said gram panchayat officials were conducting surveys daily under the state government's Bhoo Guarantee scheme, which aims to provide digital property records, and urged residents to make use of the initiative.

He symbolically handed over digital property documents to two beneficiaries, according to a release from the minister's office.