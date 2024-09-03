Bahraich wolf attacks: 5-year-old injured, 10 dead as fear grows in UP

A five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack last night in the Mahasi Tehsil area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, highlighting the escalating human-wildlife conflict despite ongoing efforts by the forest department. The girl has been transferred to a nearby community health centre for treatment, according to reports from news agency ANI.

The Bahraich district has been gripped by fear, with 10 people losing their lives and nearly 30 others injured in a series of wolf attacks. Four wolves captured under 'Operation Bhediya'

The Mahasi Tehsil area remains particularly affected, as residents continue to live in terror despite the forest department's efforts under "Operation Bhediya." So far, four wolves have been captured, yet the attacks persist. In the last two days alone, four people, including two children, have been injured, and a young girl has tragically lost her life.

District Magistrate Rani told PTI that the administration is working tirelessly to capture the remaining wolves. She noted that the presence of over a hundred revenue villages in the district has made the situation more complex, with wolves attacking a new village every four to five days.

"We are making people aware of the dangers and advising them to sleep indoors with doors closed or on rooftops," she added.

Unidentified animal attacks in neighbouring villages

In the neighbouring Sitapur district, unidentified animal attacks have also been reported, with three women reportedly injured in what locals suspect to be wolf attacks. A divisional forest official stated that samples have been collected, and the possibility of tiger or wolf involvement has been ruled out.

He also urged residents to report any animal sightings immediately to the forest department and to avoid spreading fear or rumours.

CM Yogi Adityanath's response

In response to the growing crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting on Monday, directing officials to deploy additional manpower in districts deemed sensitive to human-wildlife conflict.

According to an official statement, the chief minister emphasised the need for comprehensive security measures around wildlife areas to bring the situation under control swiftly.