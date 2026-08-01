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Home / India News / Kejriwal demands choice between E20, pure petrol; announces march on Aug 4

Kejriwal demands choice between E20, pure petrol; announces march on Aug 4

Kejriwal demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between E20 and regular petrol at fuel stations, and demanded lower prices for E20 mixed petrol, and a cut in petrol prices

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded the government give the option to choose between pure petrol and E20 at fuel pumps and announced a march to the prime minister's residence on August 4 to submit petitions.

Addressing a town hall style meeting on E20 fuel at the Constitution Club of India here, Kejriwal said he would collect petitions at noon on Monday and lead a march to Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg with around 100 people.

Kejriwal demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between E20 and regular petrol at fuel stations, and demanded lower prices for E20 mixed petrol, and a cut in petrol prices.

 

The former Delhi chief minister also urged the government to make public the report that it cited to claim that E20 does not damage vehicles.

"The Centre says studies have been conducted and E20 does not harm vehicles. I want them to share that report," he said.

People from across states attended the event and shared their experiences and concerns over the use of E20 and the issues they claimed to be facing with their vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party petrol ethanol-blended fuel Ethanol blending ethanol

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 3:08 PM IST