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Kejriwal seeks 'stricter' action in Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case

The AAP chief said the alleged embezzlement in the Ayodhya Ram temple donation case warrants stronger action, claiming people want the accused to face the harshest punishment

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought stricter action against the "donation thieves" in the Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement case and said people want them to be hanged.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the alleged irregularities were serious, noting that an FIR had been registered in the matter.

"If no theft had taken place, an FIR would not have been lodged, and eight people would not have been arrested," he said, adding that it is people's demand that the "donation thieves be hanged". "Only FIR is not sufficient," he added.

He also alleged that many temples and religious institutions across the country had come under the control of people involved in donation theft.

 

Such institutions should be freed from their control and handed over to religious leaders for proper management, the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal added that those who are raising the issue are being targeted instead they are demanding action against the alleged culprits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ayodhya case Arvind Kejriwal Ram temple Ram Temple dispute Ayodhya

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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