Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls
Lok Sabha polls LIVE:: Voting has commenced for 102 Lok Sabha seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The phase one of the Lok Sabha polls is the largest of its seven phases with voting also to be held for 82 assembly seats.
In the elections held five years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on 40 seats, with an additional eight seats secured by its former allies.
The Election Commission on Thursday said it has deployed over 1.8 million polling personnel across 187,000 polling stations where over 166.3 million (16.63 crore) voters will exercise their franchise, including 84 million men, 82.3 million women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 3.56 million first time voters, besides 35.1 million voters in the 20-29 year age cohort.The EC has also put into service 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 100,000 vehicles to ferry polling and security personnel.
8:00 AM
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 4 LS seats in Bihar amid tight security
Voting for four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began this morning, amid tight security arrangements. The polling started at 7 am in Nawada, Aurangabad, Gaya and Jamui, and will go on till 6 pm. Tight security arrangements are in place at Nawada and Aurangabad, besides reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where nearly 5,000 polling booths have been marked as 'sensitive', given the history of naxal violence in these areas. Over 7.5 million voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four constituencies.
7:52 AM
Lok Sabha polls: 5 LS seats in Assam commence voting to decide fate of 35 candidates
Voting for five seats in Assam in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. The constituencies where voting has started in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kaziranga, situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river, and in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur - on the north bank.
Over 8.647 million people, comprising 4.364 million women who outnumber 4.282 million men and 123 third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,001 polling booths across Assam. The voters will decide the political fate of 35 candidates, including union minister and BJP nominee Sarbananda Sonowal, his rival Lurin Jyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress.
7:42 AM
Lok Sabha elections: Polling begins for 2 LS seats, 50 assembly segments in Arunachal Pradesh
Viting for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies began in Arunachal Pradesh today under a massive security blanket. The polling began at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM, the CEO informed. An estimated 892,694 voters, including 454,256 women, will exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the assembly polls and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.
7:37 AM
PM Modi calls upon young and first time voters to vote in large numbers
7:34 AM
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls
Voting for the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today across 102 LS seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories.
The voting is currently under in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
