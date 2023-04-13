close

Mayawati demands high-level probe into encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter"

IANS Lucknow
BSP Chief Mayawati

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of Asad Ahmad and his associate in Jhansi.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter."

Mayawati said that a high-level probe would set to rest all speculations, and bring the truth out in the open.

The BSP chief said this while reacting to the encounter of Asad, son of Atiq Ahmad and shooter Ghulam, both of whom were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

