Messe Muenchen India, SEMI collaborate to organise Semicon India next year

Global exhibitor Messe Munchen's Indian arm on Friday announced its collaboration with industry body SEMI to organise the next edition of Semicon India in 2024.

It is an annual conference and exhibition of electronics and semiconductors.

SEMI is a global industry association that connects more than 3,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to promote the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing.

According to a statement, Messe Munchen India -- the Indian subsidiary of one of the biggest Global exhibitors Messe Munchen GmbH and a leading organiser of trade fairs -- and SEMI have officially inked the agreement.

The next edition of Semicon India will be held in September 2024.

The collaboration comes in the wake of the earlier announcements by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) at the Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar.

Messe Muenchen India CEO Bhupinder Singh said, "India's demand for semiconductors is valued at USD 24 billion today, and this is likely to emerge as a USD 110 billion opportunity by 2030. This explains the initiatives by global semiconductor companies to enter the Indian market".

As the organisers of South Asia's largest trade fair for electronics manufacturing Electronica India and Productronica India, we are excited to work with SEMI to host SEMICON India, Singh added.

SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha said, "Considering the inherent strengths of the Indian economy, the government's India Semiconductor Mission is an open invitation to the world to make and source semiconductors in India".

From policy support to talent availability and attractive demand, India has all the elements for success in semiconductor design and manufacturing, he pointed out.

What the country needs today is a mature and resilient supply chain that can respond to the exponential demand, he said.

Semicon India will be a place for all stakeholders to come together and build win-win partnerships to develop the ecosystem in India, Manocha added.

Messe Munchen GmbH has been organising trade fairs since 1964 and is one of the leading exhibition organisers worldwide, with nearly 40 of its trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies.

Founded in 2007 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, Messe Muenchen India Pvt Ltd is one of the largest trade fair organisers in the country.