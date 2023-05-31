close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nepal PM Prachanda arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Lekhi

Dahal, who assumed office in December last year, will visit India from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI Asia
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal PM

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kickstarting his four days India visit, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Lekhi

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Nepal Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit. In addition to the official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

Informing of the arrival of Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' in the national capital, the Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma wrote on Twitter on Monday and said, "Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Dahal was warmly received at the airport by MoS Smt. @M_Lekhi."

Dahal, who assumed office in December last year, will visit India from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' takes oath as Nepal's new prime minister

Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit

Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal extends 'best wishes' to India on Republic Day

Gyanvapi: HC dismisses Muslim side's plea on right to worship inside mosque

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

Bengal govt introduces 4-year UG honours course from this academic year

Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

Dahal will begin his schedule the next day (Thursday) by laying a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at 10.30 am.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in furtherance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The bilateral relations between India and Nepal have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.

This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Pushpa Kamal Prachanda

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Congress
3 min read

Fitch upgrades IPO-bound Oyo's long-term issuer rating to 'positive'

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms
3 min read

Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data

Rupee, Currency, banknote
1 min read

Pak court extends Imran Khan's bail plea in corruption case for three days

Imran Khan
1 min read

Kejriwal must answer why Sisodia's bail pleas are getting rejected: BJP

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE: Fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 per cent of GDP, says CGA data

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon