Nepal PM Prachanda arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Lekhi

Kickstarting his four days India visit, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Nepal Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit. In addition to the official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

Informing of the arrival of Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' in the national capital, the Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma wrote on Twitter on Monday and said, "Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Dahal was warmly received at the airport by MoS Smt. @M_Lekhi."

Dahal, who assumed office in December last year, will visit India from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dahal will begin his schedule the next day (Thursday) by laying a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at 10.30 am.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in furtherance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The bilateral relations between India and Nepal have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.

This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations, the release said.