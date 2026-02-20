Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Stones hurled during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Stones hurled during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka's Bagalkote

The incident occurred on Thursday in the old city when the procession, which began around 3:30 pm, was passing through the mosque area, officials said

Indian police

Measures were taken to maintain law and order in the affected areas

Press Trust of India Bagalkote (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tension prevailed briefly during a Shivaji Jayanti procession here after stones were allegedly hurled at the rally, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the old city when the procession, which began around 3:30 pm, was passing through the mosque area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said adequate forces were deployed for the procession.

"We were all present at the spot. The procession began around 3:30 PM (yesterday), As it approached the mosque, two stones were thrown from a distance toward us," he said.

According to the SP, based on preliminary information and videos reviewed by the police so far, one stone struck a police constable while the other fell on his shoulder.

 

Also Read

gst, high court

Karnataka HC ruling likely to strengthen case for ITC refund claimspremium

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary

CM Fadnavis, Dy CMs pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort

Antilia

NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Antilia bomb scare case

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

K'taka seeks MEA help after 22-year-old student goes missing in California

Accident, road accident

Seven people killed in multi-vehicle chain collision in Karnataka

"No one sustained any major injuries. After that, the procession continued smoothly, and the atmosphere remained peaceful," Goyal said.

Police said adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the procession and the situation remained under control.

"The area where the incident occurred has been covered with CCTV cameras. We had also recorded the procession. We are reviewing the video footages. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this," he added.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.

According to officials, under the restrictions, assembly of more than four people in public places has been prohibited. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that may endanger public safety, and organising meetings, ceremonies or sit-ins without prior permission have also been barred.

Measures were taken to maintain law and order in the affected areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Board of Peace meet, Trump, India

India attends 1st meet of Trump's 'Board of Peace' on Gaza as observer

Kailash Vijayvargiya

MP CM apologises after minister uses unparliamentary word for LoP Singhar

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' levels again despite rising mercury

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt, IOCL sign MoU for Gorakhpur's international cricket stadium

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

North India braces for warmer days as IMD predicts rise in temperatures

Topics : Karnataka Chhatrapati Shivaji National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance