Friday, February 20, 2026 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / North India braces for warmer days as IMD predicts rise in temperatures

North India braces for warmer days as IMD predicts rise in temperatures

According to the latest IMD bulletin, both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise across large parts of the country, signalling a gradual seasonal transition

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise across large parts of the country, signalling a gradual seasonal transition. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As winter begins to loosen its grip over several parts of North India, temperatures are set to climb steadily in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise across large parts of the country, signalling a gradual seasonal transition.
 

Temperatures on the rise

 
Over northwest India, minimum temperatures are expected to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next week. East India is likely to see a similar rise over the next three days, followed by a period of little change. Maharashtra will witness a rise in minimum temperatures over the next four days before a similar fall in the following three days. The rest of the country is not expected to see any major variation in minimum temperatures.
 
 
Daytime temperatures are also forecast to edge higher. Maximum temperatures over northwest India may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. Central India is likely to record a 2-3 degrees Celsius increase over the next three days, after which temperatures are expected to stabilise.
 

Rain and snowfall outlook

 
Even as most parts of North India turn warmer, some regions are likely to receive rainfall and snowfall.
 
Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as well as parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe during the week. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely over Uttarakhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
 
In the hills, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand later in the week. Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha may also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.
 

Delhi weather outlook

 
In Delhi, the chill is set to ease further in the coming days. Night temperatures are expected to climb by 1–3 degrees Celsius over the next six days and stay above the normal levels for this time of year. Daytime temperatures, too, will remain higher than normal through the week. With mainly clear skies forecast for the next seven days, the capital is likely to feel noticeably warmer as winter gradually fades.

More From This Section

fake news

Datanomics: India's fake news challenge grows amid rising AI misusepremium

baramati, ajit pawar plane crash

AAIB to issue preliminary report on Baramati Learjet 45 plane crash: MoCA

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC asks 22 states, UTs to prepare for next phase of SIR expected in April

gst, high court

Karnataka HC ruling likely to strengthen case for ITC refund claimspremium

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Route diversions for AI Summit disrupt daily commute in Delhi

Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast weather warning BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance