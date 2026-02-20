North India braces for warmer days as IMD predicts rise in temperatures

As winter begins to loosen its grip over several parts of North India, temperatures are set to climb steadily in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise across large parts of the country, signalling a gradual seasonal transition.

Temperatures on the rise

Over northwest India, minimum temperatures are expected to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next week. East India is likely to see a similar rise over the next three days, followed by a period of little change. Maharashtra will witness a rise in minimum temperatures over the next four days before a similar fall in the following three days. The rest of the country is not expected to see any major variation in minimum temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are also forecast to edge higher. Maximum temperatures over northwest India may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. Central India is likely to record a 2-3 degrees Celsius increase over the next three days, after which temperatures are expected to stabilise.

Rain and snowfall outlook

Even as most parts of North India turn warmer, some regions are likely to receive rainfall and snowfall.

Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as well as parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe during the week. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely over Uttarakhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In the hills, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand later in the week. Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha may also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi weather outlook

In Delhi, the chill is set to ease further in the coming days. Night temperatures are expected to climb by 1–3 degrees Celsius over the next six days and stay above the normal levels for this time of year. Daytime temperatures, too, will remain higher than normal through the week. With mainly clear skies forecast for the next seven days, the capital is likely to feel noticeably warmer as winter gradually fades.