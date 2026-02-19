Route diversions for AI Summit disrupt daily commute in Delhi

Severe traffic congestion and repeated route diversions during the ongoing AI Impact Summit turned the daily commute into a harrowing experience for thousands of Delhiites on Thursday, with vehicles crawling across several key stretches.

Heavy traffic snarls were reported from Sunehri Bagh, Sansad Marg, Prithviraj Road, Indraprastha Park flyover and routes leading to the airport, with several commuters claiming they remained stuck for hours due to movement restrictions linked to VIP security arrangements.

Visuals from central Delhi showed long queues of vehicles moving at a snail's pace, while some stretches witnessed near-complete standstill traffic during peak evening hours.

Several commuters took to social media to vent their frustration. One commuter claimed he had been stuck in traffic for nearly four hours and feared he would not be able to reach home on time. Another noted that even the widest roads in the national capital were "choked" due to diversions and security measures.

"Crazy gridlock of traffic in central Delhi. Stuck for more than an hour. Due to the VVIP movement, our movement gets restricted. Nobody cares for normal people who are working hard every day," a commuter said.

Some commuters alleged frequent rerouting on navigation apps, saying that routes changed every few minutes due to sudden closures. Many advised residents to rely on the Delhi Metro instead of private vehicles during the summit period.

"Route diversions on every important road with maps rerouting you every ten minutes," a commuter said in a post on X.

Another social media user reported a severe jam at the Indraprastha Park flyover around 5 pm, claiming there was no movement for over 15 minutes, causing distress among motorists. Others mentioned being stuck near Connaught Place and airport routes due to traffic restrictions related to VIP movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory stating that elaborate arrangements and traffic regulations were being implemented from February 16 to 20 for the smooth conduct of the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, which is being attended by heads of state, ministers and foreign delegates.

According to the advisory, traffic movement was restricted or regulated on key roads including Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Janpath, Firoze Shah Road, Safdarjung Road and Kartavya Path, among others. Certain stretches like Bhairon Marg and parts of Mathura Road were designated restricted zones during route movement.

Despite these measures, commuters reported that traffic congestion remained widespread for the second consecutive day, with many claiming that public convenience had been overlooked due to high-profile movement in the city.

Traffic conditions are expected to remain regulated in parts of the city till the summit concludes on February 20, a senior police officer said.