'Pak has atom bomb': Mani Shankar Aiyar's old video sparks row, BJP retorts

An old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has sparked a row after he said that Pakistan is a respected nation and suggested that India should engage in dialogue with them.

In an interview with 'Chill Pill Mani Shankar Aiyar', the Congress leader warned that if not respected, Islamabad may consider using its atomic bomb against India.

"They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar," Aiyar allegedly said in the viral video.

Aiyar also took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre, claiming that there has been no effort to reach out to Pakistan in the past decade. He emphasised the importance of resolving bilateral issues with Pakistan in order for India to become a global leader.

"... if you start a dialogue with them (Pakistan) and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?" he added.

What did the BJP say about Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments on Pakistan and stressed that "this is the India of PM Modi."

BJP leader and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan also took a jibe at Mr Aiyar, saying that the Congress leader should get treated somewhere as Pakistan is currently struggling for food.

"At this time Pakistan is collecting foodgrains for itself. They are facing a food crisis...Mani Shankar Aiyar should get himself treated somewhere. This is not the India of Congress. Now, India is very powerful. This is the India of PM Modi," BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Ravi Kishan, said.

Additionally, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, sharing the video on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), said that "Rahul's Cong "idealogy" is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from Pakistan including offrng to give up Siachen. Dividing people, Lies, Abuse and fake guarantees to mislead poor and vulnerable (sic)."

The comments by the Congress leader follow closely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various other senior BJP figures cautioned that Indian forces would cross into Pakistan to eliminate any terrorists attempting to flee.