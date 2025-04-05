Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parties in J-K slam NC govt for defending reservation policy in high court

Parties in J-K slam NC govt for defending reservation policy in high court

The affidavit comes even as the government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo, to look into the issue of reservation after protests over the policy

Omar Abdullah, Omar

The government has sought dismissal of the petition titled 'Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and others versus UT of J-K and others'. | File Photo of J-K CM: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday slammed the National Conference (NC) government for defending the reservation policy, which provides 70 per cent quota to various groups, in the high court.

Jammu and Kashmir's Social Welfare Department has submitted an affidavit in the high court, saying the writ petition is "mischievous" and "frivolous in nature" and has been filed with "an intent to abuse the judicial process".

The government has sought dismissal of the petition titled 'Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and others versus UT of J-K and others'.

The affidavit comes even as the government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo, to look into the issue of reservation after protests over the policy.

 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para said the Cabinet sub-committee was nothing, but a "facade to mislead" the public.

Also Read

Indian Army PK MIshra

Lt Gen PK Mishra replaces Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva as GOC of 16 Corps

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to Kathua operation: CM Omar Abdullah

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces launch massive search operation after Kathua encounter

Jammu and Kashmir protest

Gunshots fired in Kathua during search for terrorists, night cordon laid

Marine Le Pen

Highlights: French far right leader Marine Le Pen banned from public office with immediate effect

"The J-K government now defends a deeply flawed reservation policy in court. The so-called Cabinet Committee was nothing but a facade to mislead the public. Now, they're seeking to dismiss the writ petition as baseless another blatant attempt to sabotage the future of meritorious students in J-K," Para said in a post on X.

Peoples' Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone said the government has not mentioned the formation of the Cabinet sub-committee in its affidavit.

"Nowhere has the government mentioned the formation of a sub-committee on reservations. This is a legal mystery. Seems the government is not taking its own committee serious enough to merit a mention in its legal affidavit," Lone said on X.

Meanwhile, Itoo on Saturday said the Cabinet sub-committee will meet some delegations on Sunday to address key issues and gather inputs on reservation.

"The Cabinet sub-committee on reservation will be meeting with some delegations at SKICC tomorrow. The meeting will focus on addressing key issues and gathering inputs on reservation-related matters," Itoo said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

LIVE News: President Dissanayake confers Mitra Vibushana, Sri Lanka's highest award, on PM Modi

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

Kedarnath

Chardham route to be split into zones for better pilgrimage management

accident

Vehicle taking people to Amit Shah's Dantewada event overturns; 30 injured

Supreme Court, SC

Maintain status quo: SC on demolition of 'illegal' buildings in Gurugram

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Reservation quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon