PM to inaugurate Gurugram section of Dwarka Expressway on March 11. Details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dwarka expressway on March 11, subject to clearance from the department," Khattar said, referring to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to NHAI officials, approximately 99 per cent of the work on the Gurugram section of the expressway has been finished, with around 90 per cent completion in the Delhi segment.

What is the Dwarka Expressway?

The Dwarka Expressway, also called the Northern Peripheral Road, or NH 248-BB, is a high-speed, access-controlled highway under construction connecting Delhi with Gurugram. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), it is the country's first elevated urban expressway.

The Dwarka Expressway will relieve traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and other arterial highways. It is also anticipated that approximately 50 to 60 per cent of the traffic on NH-8 will be diverted to the newly constructed roadway, improving traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.

What is the length of the Dwarka Expressway?

The Dwarka Expressway stretches 29 kilometres, 18.9 kilometres of which are in Haryana and the remaining 10.1 kilometres in Delhi.

Which places does the Dwarka Expressway connect?

The Dwarka Expressway will connect Shiv Murti near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the Kherki Daula toll, providing an enhanced commuting alternative for a substantial population in Gurugram and facilitating travel to New Delhi.

What is the construction cost of the Dwarka Expressway?

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway incurred an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

Will there be toll charges on the Dwarka Expressway?

The Dwarka Expressway will feature a fully automated tolling system, and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS).

How many phases did Dwarka Expressway have?

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway is being carried out in four stages, covering different segments from Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9 kilometres), from Bijwasan Railway Over Bridge (ROB) to the Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram (4.2 kilometres), from the Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 kilometres) in Haryana, and from Basai to the Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7 kilometres).

Who are the contractors for Dwarka Expressway?

The Dwarka Expressway project has been divided into four packages, with two each in Delhi and Gurugram.

Package 1: Package 1, valued at Rs 1,349 crore, has been entrusted to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. This package received approval from the Delhi government in July 2020 and extends over nine kilometres. It includes the segment from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Shiv Murti at Mahipalpur to the Bijwasan Road Underbridge. This portion will integrate into the upcoming Urban Extension Road II in western Delhi. Additionally, it is set to connect to the western end of the future Rangpuri Bypass, facilitating a link with Vasant Kunj at Nelson Mandela Marg.

Package 2: The contract, valued at Rs 1,540 crore, was awarded to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. The project covers a total distance of 4.2 kilometres from the Bijwasan Road Underbridge to the Delhi/Haryana Border.

Package 3: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) was awarded the contract for this package, with a total value of Rs 1,334 crore. The section extends from the Delhi/Haryana border to the Basai Rail Overbridge, covering a distance of 10.2 kilometres. It includes the construction of an 8.5-kilometre, eight-lane flyover, which will be built on a single pier.

Package 4: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has been awarded the contract worth Rs 1,046 crore. This package encompasses the 8.8-kilometre stretch from the Basai Rail Overbridge to Kherki Dhaula. At the southern end, the expressway will become part of the Central Peripheral Road, with the route terminating at the Southern Peripheral Road.

Is Dwarka Expressway connected by the metro?

The Dwarka Expressway is not directly connected to the Delhi Metro. However, plans are underway to extend the metro network to enhance connectivity to the regions surrounding the Dwarka Expressway.