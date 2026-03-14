PNG users cannot obtain or retain LPG connections, notifies Centre

The Centre issued a prohibitory order stating that households with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections cannot retain or obtain domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, a notification published in the Gazette of India on Saturday said.

The order forms part of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, and was issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The amendment took effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

PNG users required to surrender LPG connections

The amended regulation stated that individuals holding both PNG and domestic LPG connections cannot continue to retain the LPG connection or receive cylinder refills from government oil companies or their distributors.

“No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection and also having a domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors,” the notification stated.

The order further directed consumers with both connections to surrender their LPG connection.

“Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection,” it added.

The notification also stated that consumers with a PNG connection cannot apply for a new LPG connection or obtain cylinder refills.

“No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection shall obtain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors,” it said.

Oil companies barred from supplying LPG to PNG consumers

The amendment also introduced a prohibition for government oil companies.

Under the revised rule in Schedule I of the regulation order, oil companies cannot provide LPG connections or refills to households that already use piped gas.

“Providing a domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas connection, and/or supplying domestic LPG cylinder refills to a consumer who already owns a Piped Natural Gas connection” is listed among the prohibited activities for government oil companies.

The rule change came at a time when LPG supplies remained under pressure due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that handles a major share of oil and gas shipments.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia affected maritime movement through the strait, creating uncertainty around shipments of petroleum products, including LPG.

India relies on the Strait of Hormuz for a substantial portion of its energy imports. Any disruption to shipping routes has the potential to affect domestic supply chains and distribution.

However, the government has maintained that sufficient LPG stock remains available in the country and that authorities are monitoring the situation.

Officials said supply arrangements and existing reserves are adequate to meet domestic demand despite disruptions affecting maritime trade routes in the Gulf region.