Monday, January 26, 2026 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President approves gallantry, service awards for ICG on Republic Day

President approves gallantry, service awards for ICG on Republic Day

According to an official release, the awards honour the unwavering commitment and exemplary service of ICG personnel in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TMIG Datwinder Singh Saini, TM (Photo:PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the President of India has approved a series of distinguished awards for outstanding personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in recognition of their conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished or meritorious service in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

According to an official release, the awards honour the unwavering commitment and exemplary service of ICG personnel in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries.

The awardees are as follows:

Ati Vishisht Seva MedalADG Donny Michael, PTM, TM

Vishisht Seva MedalDIG KS Sitaram

Also Read

padma awards

Nation applauds Padma Awardees 2026 as leaders pour in congratulations

Republic Day, R-Day Uttar Pradesh Tableau

Six-day 'Bharat Parv' festival to be held at Red Fort from Jan 26 to 31

Mantralaya building Mumbai, 77th Republic Day

Best of BS Opinion: India must find its way as it enters a new world order

Padma awards

A wide Padma award canvas, from Dharmendra and Uday Kotak to Harmanpreetpremium

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

Exim Matters: Republic Day, Customs Day and limits to executive powerpremium

Uttam Jeevan Raksha PadakP/Nvk (ME) Saumyaranjan Behera

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TMIG Datwinder Singh Saini, TM

 

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) - PosthumousLate Comdt Rakesh Kumar RanaLate Comdt (JG) Vipin BabuLate P/Nvk (RP) Karan Singh

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)Comdt (JG) Shailendra Singh BishtP/Nvk (RP) Gautam YadavP/Nvk (RP) Banti Kumar

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)DIG Vinod Kumar ParmarDIG Arun Kumar BhardwajDIG Sudhakar PatilComdt Indu PP/Adh (RO) Tapas Kumar Banerjee

The awardees have displayed exemplary courage, skill and dedication in the discharge of their duties, making significant contributions to maritime security, emergency response at sea and the strengthening of the nation's maritime security framework.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

snowfall, Shimla Snowfall, Shimla

Weather today: IMD forecasts rain, snow, biting cold across India

Mark Tully

India's voice to the world: Veteran journalist Mark Tully dies at 90

IS Bindra (Image: X/@kbssidhu1961)

IS Bindra, ex-BCCI president who shaped cricket's marketing era, dies at 84

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

India's arsenal might to be on display at 77th Republic Day parade

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

10K cops, 3K CCTV cameras, AI glasses deployed for Republic Day security

Topics : Republic Day Indian coast guard Gallantry Medals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance