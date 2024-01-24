Sensex (    %)
                        
Rajasthan HC dismisses PIL challenging swearing-in of deputy CMs

A bench headed by Acting (designated) Chief Justice MM Srivastava held that there was no substantial material in the PIL and it was only a publicity stunt by the advocate

Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers by claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.
Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, had also sought cancellation of the appointments.
A bench headed by Acting (designated) Chief Justice MM Srivastava held that there was no substantial material in the PIL and it was only a publicity stunt by the advocate.
The court dismissed the PIL and also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 to be paid by the petitioner to the state government.
The PIL was filed on December 16, a day after Kumari and Biarwa took oath along with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Rajasthan government rajasthan Rajasthan High Court Lawyers

Jan 24 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

