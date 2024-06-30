Rise in Brahmaputra water level raises concern post heavy rainfall in Assam

IMD has issued a red alert for the first two days in July. Thunderstorm and lightning.

Assam is reeling under severe flooding as torrential rains over the past few days have caused the Brahmaputra River to swell, inundating large parts of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deluge has impacted nearly 1.34 lakh people, including 33,760 children, across seven districts: Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Lakhimpur.

The floodwaters have submerged 4,113.27 hectares of crop area and affected 411 villages under 17 revenue circles. The worst-hit district is Cachar, where 67,030 people have been affected, followed by Karimganj with 27,235 people, Dhemaji with 25,947 people, Tinsukia with 9,868 people, and Dibrugarh with 3,857 people.

ASDMA reports that this year's floods have claimed 32 lives across the state. Over 11,000 people are currently taking shelter in 71 relief camps and distribution centers set up by the administration in various flood-hit districts.

"The Brahmaputra water level is increasing because of the continuous rains. When the water level increases, it comes to the roads and there is blockage," stated a resident living near the banks of the river.

Cyclone Remal has brought about intense rainfall in Assam, leading to widespread flooding.

14 districts and 309 villages have been affected due to the floods with Karimganj being the worst affected, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Assam for the next few days, as per the official report by the India Meteorological department.

Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam. Heavy to Very Heavy with isolated Extremely Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated placesover Assam for the next two days.