Musk's Starlink a step closer to India ops as govt gives in-principle nod

Elon Musk 's Starlink satellite communication venture has received tentative approval from India's telecom ministry, a significant milestone after nearly three and a half years of deliberation, according to The Times of India. The significant news comes days ahead of Musk's upcoming visit to India and discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The approval process now awaits final review by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is awaiting clearance from the Home Ministry on certain security concerns, as per sources cited in the report.

Reportedly, the commercial aspects, including foreign investment and financial standing, have been scrutinised and found to align with official guidelines, resulting in the approval. Technical requirements have also been assessed in accordance with licensing conditions, with the company submitting ownership declarations, TOI claimed.

Regarding security, the government requires assurances from Starlink that data transmitted over Indian airspace and waters will only terminate at local gateways, and that satellite data beams will not be redirected to foreign destinations. Starlink has reportedly provided assurances to address these concerns, the report added.

Once approved by Vaishnaw, Starlink will obtain a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence, necessary for offering satellite communication services in India.

Other companies, such as OneWeb (backed by Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal) and Jio (in partnership with Luxembourg-based SES), have already secured GMPCS licences, although spectrum allocation and pricing details are pending finalisation by the regulatory authority, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

What is Elon Musk’s pet project Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet division of SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. The company aims to provide high-speed internet access to anywhere on the planet using a constellation of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit. Starlink satellites offer faster, cheaper, and more reliable broadband service, especially in rural and remote areas with limited or no connectivity.

How is Starlink used?

To use Starlink, customers need a kit that includes a Starlink dish, a WiFi router/power supply, cables, and a base. The dish is self-orienting and connects quickly as long as it has a clear view of the sky. The service can be managed using the Starlink app.

Reportedly, Starlink's average download speed in the US was reported to be 67Mbps, which is lower than the 300Mbps claimed by Musk. However, it still outperforms its satellite rivals, such as Viasat.

The company also claims that customers using Starlink in remote locations like Oceans, Islands, Antarctica, Alaska, Northern Canada, etc., will experience higher latency.

Where is Starlink functional as of today?

Starlink currently provides service in the United States, Europe, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, South America, Asia, Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, Malaysia, and Mozambique among others.

However, the company has no current plans to offer services to several countries, including Russia, China, Cuba, and North Korea.

In India, Starlink is expected to launch its services soon. Starlink registered its business in India via a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications, and targeted an April rollout, but the launch was delayed due to regulatory issues.

What are the issues related to Starlink's operation?

Starlink's vision of providing internet access worldwide is controversial, as it requires thousands of additional satellites, which raises concerns about disrupting the natural beauty and balance of the night sky, interfering with astronomical observations, and affecting wildlife behaviour. Despite Starlink's attempts to mitigate these issues, many experts remain unconvinced about the long-term effects of such a massive deployment of artificial objects in space.