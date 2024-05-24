Business Standard
Six more die of suspected heat stroke in Raj as mercury soars to 49 deg C

There were reports of five deaths due to suspected heat stroke in the state on Thursday as well

According to Met Centre Jaipur, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state with 49 degrees Celsius. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Six more deaths due to suspected heat stroke were reported in Rajasthan, where the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius, officials said on Friday.
Many parts of the state remained in the grip of severe heat conditions during the day.
According to Met Centre Jaipur, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state with 49 degrees Celsius.
The day temperature in Jaisalmer was 48.3 degrees Celsius, in Barmer 48.2 degrees Celsuis, in Jodhpur 47.6 degrees Celsius, in Kota 46.7 degrees Celsius, in Ganganagar 46.6 degrees Celsius, in Bikaner 45.8 degrees Celsius, in Churu 44.8 degrees Celsius and in Jaipur 42.8 degrees Celsius, it said.
According to Rajasthan's Disaster Management and Relief Department, three people died in Balotra, and one each in Bhilwara, Bikaner and Jodhpur.
Prima facie it is suspected that they died of heat stroke, they said, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited.
In view of the weather office's warning of extreme heat conditions in the state, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh has issued instructions to ensure robust arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heatwave-related illnesses in all medical institutions.
She has also instructed that coolers, fans, air conditioners and water coolers be kept functional in all the hospitals and that any necessary arrangements to address the heatwave be completed within three days.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

