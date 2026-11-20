Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the significance of holding a dialogue on civilisational connections in India at a time when global discussions are "dominated by war and unrest", asserting that cultural connections serve as the "strongest guarantee" for world peace.

In his address after inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted at the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, he also noted that cultural and civilisational cooperation among member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) can further strengthen these ties.

"Empires have certainly changed the maps of the world, but civilisational dialogues have changed the ideas of the world and enriched them," he said at the forum, attended by delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik.

A mega cultural programme themed on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum' (world is one family) was showcased to the delegates, depicting the civilisational linkages of India with other countries, before addresses by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and PM Modi.

The prime minister said there is much discussion in the world about international collaboration and people-to-people connections, and this is an approach that the ancestors nurtured for centuries.

He said around 5,000 years ago, there were trade relations between the Indus Valley Civilisation and Mesopotamia, while later, other trade routes expanded that network of connections.

"India, China, Central Asia and many regions of Eurasia were connected through these ancient trade networks. Scholars and Buddhist monks travelled these routes alongside traders. These journeys led to an exchange of ideas, languages and traditions," he said.

The PM asserted that "our shared civilisational experiences will play an important role in uniting the world".

Modi said the SCO civilisational summit is "not merely a ceremonial platform" but can become a forum for giving direction to the world.

"At a time when discussions about war and unrest dominate the world, we in India are engaging in initiatives on civilisational dialogue and connectivity. This is also important because cultural connections are the strongest guarantee of global peace. This makes this event all the more significant," he said.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, Modi visited the exhibition, the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll', which showcased an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

A senior official told PTI that some of the oldest cells which are part of the fortress ruins, have been decked up for the occasion and "opened for the very first time for public display".

Modi also visited the exhibition, titled 'Astitva -- The Essence of our Existence', which offers an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

Reflecting on the historic setting of Purana Qila, a centrally protected site whose history scholars trace back thousands of years to the Mahabharata era, the prime minister described it as an "extraordinary heritage".

He said the historic fort is as captivating as the fascinating tales associated with it.

According to scholars, he said, the history of this fort dates back thousands of years to the Mahabharata era.

"At such an ancient site, there were magnificent cultural performances, the powerful chanting of Vedic mantras, presentations on Buddhist philosophy and a journey of Lord Hanuman... These offered glimpses of India's culture and also conveyed a message of love and unity for humanity.

"These emotions, these ideas, these teachings are as universal as they are ancient. Beyond geopolitical boundaries, they naturally connect us with one another. This is the purpose of this summit, and it is also what the times demand," he said.

Modi said 21st-century technology has created new possibilities for cultural connectivity around the world, and the places where the ancestors once had to travel for months, people in those same countries can now connect with one another in just a few seconds.

The PM said museums, libraries and archives in the nations safeguard a priceless heritage spanning thousands of years. Ancient manuscripts, rare texts, historical documents and artworks reveal many facets of the interconnectedness, he added.

"Today, technology offers tremendous opportunities to bring this heritage to the next generation," he said.

The prime minister said a couple of months ago, the SCO marked its 25th anniversary and over the years, it has expanded cooperation in security, economy and connectivity.

"Cultural and civilisational cooperation among member countries can further strengthen these ties. I am confident that this forum will encourage new ideas and create fresh opportunities for cultural cooperation.

"Our shared civilisational experiences can also play an important role in bringing the world closer together," he said.

The three-day event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

The three-day forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by PM Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.