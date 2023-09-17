close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Testament to unwavering patriotism, says Shah on Hyderabad Liberation Day

"My heartfelt tributes to all the heroes who died in the liberation struggle of Hyderabad", he added

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Meanwhile, Shah participated in the Liberation Day, known as 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations, which is underway in Telangana's Hyderabad | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people of Hyderabad on the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.
Taking to 'X', Shah wrote, "Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day to all the people of Hyderabad. This day is a testament to the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and the unceasing struggle of the people of Hyderabad for freedom from the evil rule and oppression of the Nizam".
"My heartfelt tributes to all the heroes who died in the liberation struggle of Hyderabad", he added.
Meanwhile, Shah participated in the Liberation Day, known as 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations, which is underway in Telangana's Hyderabad.
The princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas'.
Shah paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoisted the national flag during the parade ground event.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Architect of new India: Adityanath extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Delegation of UK universities in India to discuss transnational education

PM Modi turns 73; President Murmu, HM Amit Shah, and others extend wishes

Pak Army gave cover fire to one of three infiltrators in J-K's Baramulla

Matter of happiness that PM Vishwakarma scheme being launched on his b'day

Earlier this week, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' is an unforgettable day for the people of Telangana and that all the people of the state should partake in its celebrations.
Addressing the media at the T-BJP State party office in Nampally Reddy said, "Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 is a very important and unforgettable day for the people of Telangana. Irrespective of political parties, all people should participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations."
The BJP president further stated, "The Liberation Day is not a BJP function. This is a Government function

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Hyderabad

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon