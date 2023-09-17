Testament to unwavering patriotism, says Shah on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people of Hyderabad on the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Taking to 'X', Shah wrote, "Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day to all the people of Hyderabad. This day is a testament to the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and the unceasing struggle of the people of Hyderabad for freedom from the evil rule and oppression of the Nizam".

"My heartfelt tributes to all the heroes who died in the liberation struggle of Hyderabad", he added.

Meanwhile, Shah participated in the Liberation Day, known as 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations, which is underway in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas'.

Shah paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoisted the national flag during the parade ground event.

Earlier this week, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' is an unforgettable day for the people of Telangana and that all the people of the state should partake in its celebrations.

Addressing the media at the T-BJP State party office in Nampally Reddy said, "Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 is a very important and unforgettable day for the people of Telangana. Irrespective of political parties, all people should participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations."

The BJP president further stated, "The Liberation Day is not a BJP function. This is a Government function