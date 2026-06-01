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Thunderstorms, rain to continue across India; Delhi under yellow alert

The IMD has also forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India, with mercury levels expected to increase by 6-8 degrees Celsius over the course of the week

Delhi Rains, Rain

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies over Delhi-NCR along with very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall for several states across north, east, central and southern India this week.
 
However, the Met Department has also forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India, with mercury levels expected to increase by 6-8 degrees Celsius over the course of the week after the sharp cooling witnessed in recent days.
 
In Delhi, where thunderstorms and rain brought significant relief from the prolonged heatwave last week, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds while forecasting cloudy skies and intermittent showers over the coming days.
 

Thunderstorms to continue across several states

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
 
Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

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Heatwave to ease as IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across India

 
Strong winds reaching up to 70-90 kmph are likely over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while squally weather conditions may affect parts of eastern and central India.
 
Hailstorm activity is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions.

Heavy rain likely in south and Northeast India

South India is expected to remain one of the most active rainfall zones during the week.
 
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are expected to occur in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
 
In the Northeast, widespread rainfall activity is expected to continue through the week. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim.

Temperatures likely to rise across north India

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to increase gradually across many parts of northwest India during the week.
 
The weather office has forecast a rise of 6-8 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan after temperatures fell sharply following widespread thunderstorm activity late last week.
 
Central India is also expected to witness a gradual increase in temperatures after a brief cooling phase, while eastern India may see a modest rise in daytime temperatures before conditions stabilise later in the week.

Delhi weather forecast

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies over Delhi-NCR along with very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.
 
A yellow alert remains in place for thunderstorms and rain, with wind speeds likely to reach 40-50 kmph on Monday.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.  

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Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast rains Delhi weather

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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