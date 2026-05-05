Trump congratulates PM Modi on 'historic, decisive' election victory
BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
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US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "historic and decisive" election victory, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader," White House Spokesman Kush Desai told PTI.
"The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory," he added.
On Monday, the BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party also retained Assam for a third term.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:57 PM IST