Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Trump congratulates PM Modi on 'historic, decisive' election victory

Trump congratulates PM Modi on 'historic, decisive' election victory

BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Trump Modi

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "historic and decisive" election victory, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader," White House Spokesman Kush Desai told PTI.

"The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory," he added.

On Monday, the BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party also retained Assam for a third term.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags misuse of PILs for publicity, pvt gain; warns of stricter scrutiny

SC, Supreme Court

Union Cabinet clears Bill to expand Supreme Court strength to 38

Indian Railways

South Coast Railway finally notified after years of Odisha-AP tug of war

SC, Supreme Court

SC strikes down degrading bail conditions, orders nationwide compliance

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan criticises India Inc, flags CSR spending as 'tokenistic'

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi Assembly elections West Bengal Assembly polls Assam assembly polls Puducherry Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEDC vs CSK LIVE ScoreWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListWho is Claire MazumdarGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayEmcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 ResultsPersonal Finance