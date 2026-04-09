Uttarakhand CM approves ₹1,200 cr to boost infra development for Kumbh Mela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a total allocation of ₹1,200 crore to accelerate infrastructure development for the Kumbh Mela 2027 and to ensure effective implementation of district plans.

Out of this, ₹282.29 crore has been sanctioned for 28 key projects across various departments aimed at speeding up infrastructure development for Kumbh Mela 2027. This marks a significant step by the state government towards organising the event on a grand and divine scale, according to a release by CMO.

In addition, under the District Plan framework for the financial year 2026-27, the Chief Minister has approved the allocation of ₹1,018.21 crore to all districts of the state. This funding will support the execution of ongoing district-level development projects and further accelerate the state's overall, balanced growth.

The Chief Minister has directed all concerned officials to ensure the timely and high-quality implementation of public welfare schemes so that the maximum benefits reach the people of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects in the state during the fourth meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB), a release said.

He directed officials to accelerate work on the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, Sharda Riverfront Corridor, and Rishikesh Ganga Corridor projects, emphasising that these should be taken up on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister stated that the primary objective behind the formation of UIIDB is to promote investment and strengthen infrastructure in the state. He urged all concerned departments to work with seriousness, coordination, and accountability to achieve this goal. He also stressed the need to simplify procedures to eliminate bottlenecks in project implementation, ensuring that projects are executed in a time-bound manner.

He clearly instructed that visible on-ground progress must be achieved within the next six months. For this, a clear timeline should be defined for each project, and strict adherence to deadlines must be ensured. He also directed officials to carry out regular monitoring and reviews to prevent delays at any level.

Focusing on the Sharda Corridor, the Chief Minister asked officials to expedite work while ensuring land availability and conducting studies on the area's landslide sensitivity. He emphasised prioritising safety measures. He added that the development of the riverfront and beautification of ghats along the Sharda River would enhance facilities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the region, the release said.