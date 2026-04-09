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Home / India News / India sees temperature drop as rain, gusty winds sweep across regions

India sees temperature drop as rain, gusty winds sweep across regions

Rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds have lowered temperatures across India. IMD forecasts continued weather activity across regions

Delhi Rains, Rain

Overnight rain and thunderstorms have already brought down temperatures in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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Intense weather activity, including rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, has led to a drop in maximum temperatures across several parts of India, offering relief from the recent rise in heat levels.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperatures are expected to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of northwest, central and east India over the next few days, before gradually turning above normal thereafter. The weather office has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across large parts of the country.
 
Northwest India
 
Widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
 
 
Northeast India

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Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph is expected over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during this period. Meghalaya may also witness hailstorm activity.
 
East India
 
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha.
 
Central India
 
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Hailstorm activity is also expected in isolated areas of these states.
 
South India
 
Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, along with lightning activity over Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
 
Hot & humid weather forecast
 
Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, as well as over Konkan and Goa, coastal Gujarat, Odisha and coastal Karnataka over the next few days.
 
Delhi weather
 
The weather department has forecast clear skies for the national capital, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Overnight rain and thunderstorms have already brought down temperatures, with the minimum settling at 16.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, marking a notable dip for early April.
 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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