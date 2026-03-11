Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD forecasts rain across North India, heat wave conditions in west

IMD forecasts rain across North India, heat wave conditions in west

Rain, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely across parts of north, east and central India over the next few days, while heat wave conditions may continue

Light rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan | (PTI Photo)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

Parts of north and east India are likely to witness rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days, while heat wave conditions may continue in several western regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Where is rain and snowfall expected?
 
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through much of the week. In the northeast, heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
 
Light rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
 
 
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is likely across several eastern and central regions, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim over the coming days.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over parts of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, light rainfall may occur in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Mahe. Hailstorms are very likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the forecast period.
  Isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is also expected across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through much of the week.
 
Which regions may see heat wave conditions?
 
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and the north Konkan region, and in Gujarat. Heat wave conditions are also expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, north Konkan on March 11 and Gujarat on March 12.
 
What does the temperature outlook indicate?
 
Day temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 5-7 degrees Celsius over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. Temperatures may remain above normal by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh until March 11.
 
No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over central and northeast India during the next three days, followed by a gradual fall of 3-4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.
 
Temperatures are expected to remain largely stable over interior Maharashtra during the next seven days. In south peninsular India, maximum temperatures are likely to remain steady over the next two days before gradually rising by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent five days. Day temperatures are also expected to remain above normal by about 2-3 degrees Celsius across parts of southeast peninsular India during the next five days.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

