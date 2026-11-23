YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Pandey, also known as Vikas Sankrityayan. The case relates to allegations Rathee made in a video accusing the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Pandey, also known as Vikas Sankrityayan. The case relates to allegations Rathee made in a video accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP's) IT cell of attempting to bribe Pandey.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Anam Raees Khan passed the order at the Saket court in New Delhi on Monday.

Why was the warrant issued?

The defamation case stems from a video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II', which Rathee released in May 2018. In the video, he alleged that the BJP's IT cell had attempted to bribe Vikas Pandey to defame him.

Pandey, who is the founder of the Facebook page 'I Support Narendra Modi', claimed that the allegations were false and damaged his reputation. He subsequently initiated criminal defamation proceedings against Rathee. The video was also shared by then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prompting Pandey to initiate proceedings against him as well.

A non-bailable warrant is a court-issued order directing the police to arrest an individual and produce them before the court. Unlike a bailable warrant, it does not ordinarily allow the person to secure release simply by furnishing bail at the time of arrest. The issuance of an NBW does not mean that the accused has been convicted. It is a procedural step to secure their presence before the court.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 3, 2026, at the Saket court.

Rathee, who is based in Germany, had travelled to India to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He joined demonstrations in Bengaluru and was later detained by police from his Gurugram residence ahead of a planned protest in Delhi. He was subsequently released.