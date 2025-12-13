Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Offline e-crop survey registration open till Jan 15 for farmers: Bawankule

Offline e-crop survey registration open till Jan 15 for farmers: Bawankule

He made the announcement in the legislative assembly while replying to a calling attention motion, a procedure that allows a member to bring an urgent public matter to a minister's notice

bawankule

Photo: X@cbawankule

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmers across Maharashtra who missed e-crop survey registration will be allowed to register through an offline process till January 15 to help them sell their produce at government procurement centres, said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday.

He made the announcement in the legislative assembly while replying to a calling attention motion, a procedure that allows a member to bring an urgent public matter to a minister's notice.

The online e-crop survey portal has been closed and cannot be reopened due to technical constraints, but the government has decided to open an offline window so that genuine farmers do not suffer losses, said Bawankule.

 

Maharashtra's e-crop survey, known as E-Pik Pahani', allows farmers to self-report their crop details via a mobile application.

Bawankule said farmers who failed to complete the e-crop survey registration due to technical issues or other reasons can submit offline applications to the concerned authorities till January 15.

Also Read

Shivraj Patil

Last rites of former minister Shivraj Patil performed with state honours

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Road works of ₹1.5 trillion have been approved for Maharashtra: Gadkari

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Over 128K people bitten by stray dogs in Mumbai in 2024: Eknath Shinde

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

The minister was responding to concerns raised by MLA Vikram Pachpute, who said that despite multiple extensions, many farmers could not do the registration.

Pachpute said the crops of such farmers cannot be procured by NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) or other government agencies unless the e-crop survey is reflected on the 7/12 land record.

The revenue minister said a committee headed by the sub-divisional officer will be constituted to process offline applications at respective levels. The committee will include the tehsildar, block development officer and taluka agriculture officer, he added.

He said the committee will examine complaints, conduct spot inspections and prepare panchnamas' (spot inspection reports) where required, even though the Kharif season has ended, and submit its report to the district collector.

The collector will then forward the report to the Centre through the marketing department to facilitate procurement of farmers' produce, he said.

Bawankule said the offline facility is meant only for genuine farmers and directed officials to take precautions to prevent misuse by traders. He said the committees must carry out thorough verification, as the possibility of traders attempting to take advantage of the offline process cannot be ruled out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Urad dal

UP to open 50 urad procurement centres, MSP set at ₹7,800 per quintal

Centre sets 2026 copra MSP at ₹12,027 and ₹12,500

Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

india seeds sector, seeds bill, PPVFRA amendments, plant treaty, agriculture policy, farmers rights, seed regulation

Govt to extend Farmer Producer Organisations scheme for five more years

wheat

Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthanpremium

IFFCO Managing Director KJ Patel

IFFCO eyes at setting up JVs abroad to secure finished products for India

Topics : crop prices Maharashtra Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon