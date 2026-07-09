Rajasthan's RIICO records fivefold jump in industrial plot allotments

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) allotted 1,038 industrial plots, including offer letters, in the first quarter (Q1) of FY27, up from 214 plots during the same period last year, a senior official has said. “The five-fold increase in plot allotments reflects RIICO’s continued efforts to accelerate Rajasthan’s economy and steer the state’s industrial development in a new direction,” the official said. A state government agency, RIICO develops industrial areas and also functions as a financial institution by providing loans to industries. During the April-June quarter, RIICO allotted industrial land worth ₹1,364 crore to entrepreneurs, compared with ₹584 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

“In line with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s vision, RIICO remains committed to developing industrial areas and providing entrepreneurs with essential infrastructure. The corporation has also made significant investments in development works to strengthen industrial infrastructure,” the official said.

RIICO issued 899 work orders worth ₹385 crore in Q1FY27, compared with 812 work orders worth ₹221 crore a year earlier. The corporation expects to spend more than ₹1,500 crore during FY27 on the development, upgradation and maintenance of industrial areas across the state.

He also said RIICO has made significant progress in acquiring land to develop new industrial areas. It spent ₹146 crore Q1FY27 on payments for land allotted by various government departments, compared with about ₹64 crore in the same period last year.

RIICO Managing Director Suresh Kumar Ola said the sharp rise in plot allotments, development work and the expansion of new industrial areas would create fresh investment and employment opportunities in Rajasthan. This achievement shows RIICO is setting new benchmarks every year and giving fresh momentum to Rajasthan’s industrial development, he added.