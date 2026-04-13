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SC seeks reply from Centre, others on plea concerning states' costs in MSP

The plea seeks directions to authorities to ensure full procurement of all notified crops at MSP based on the exact cost of cultivation

Supreme Court, SC

Plea has also sought direction to take appropriate steps to ensure complete procurement of crops from all farmers who are desirous of selling their crops at the MSP (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea to accord weightage to states' proposal on the exact cost of cultivation while fixing minimum support price (MSP).

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and others, including the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, seeking their response on the plea.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.

The plea has sought direction to the authorities to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops under the MSP calculated on the basis of the exact cost of cultivation.

 

It has also sought direction to take appropriate steps to ensure complete procurement of crops from all farmers who are desirous of selling their crops at the MSP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court MSP minimum support price Indian Farmers

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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