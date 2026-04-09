Speciality fertilisers can ease geo-political supply bottlenecks: Experts

As the government grapples with rising fertiliser subsidy in the wake of the West Asia crisis, experts gathered at a discussion today said that rising sales of non-subsidised speciality fertilisers at around 10–12 per cent per annum show that farmers have an appetite for good products irrespective of the price charged.

Also, speciality fertilisers or non-subsidised fertilisers have a much more diverse sourcing range than urea, DAP and others and hence are relatively insulated from global supply shocks such as the one currently happening in West Asia.

The supply shocks have pushed global urea rates to almost $800 per tonne from pre-war levels of less than $450 per tonne, while DAP prices have also crossed $800 per tonne from around $650–670 per tonne before the war.

“Most speciality or non-subsidised fertilisers are sourced from Europe, China, Taiwan, and the Middle East. Also, their transportation is not difficult as they pack more punch than conventional urea, DAP and NPKs and are required in lesser quantities. Therefore, they can be an ideal replacement for traditional products,” said Sanjeev Kanwar, managing director of Yara International South Asia.

Yara had organised a panel discussion on ‘India’s Agri GDP 2X Journey: Reimagining the Future of Farming’ to commemorate 15 years of its presence in India at the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

In India, speciality fertiliser or non-subsidised fertiliser sales have been growing at the rate of 10–12 per cent per annum.

Though the total sales volume is quite small at around 0.4–0.5 million tonnes compared to over 65 million tonnes of subsidised fertilisers sold in India every year, their rising volumes show that niche products that give better value for money do command a market, experts said.

“One 50 kg bag of urea sells at around Rs 270, while one 50 kg bag of calcium nitrate sells at around Rs 3,000, which shows the huge price difference between the two products but despite that farmers are adopting them,” Kanwar said.

David Fiacco, senior partner at McKinsey and Co, said that geo-political tensions and disruptions show that doubling agriculture productivity by 2050 can only come through new micronutrient solutions and by developing end-to-end input packages.

SK Chaudhuri, director general of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), said that India has long focused on quantity in agriculture but the time has come to produce good quality products, which will come from using innovation in fertilisers that require less application but are more efficient.

Sanjay Chhabra, ED and business head of DCM, said that regulatory bottlenecks prohibit the quick development and early deployment of new products. He said the entire regulatory system in India assumes that the farmer is poor and people are bent on cheating him. He also called for suggested changes in the Fertiliser Control Order.

Ajay Rana, MD of Savannah Seeds, said one of the greatest transformations in Indian farming over the last decade has been in maize, where production growth has jumped ever since the regulator started giving protection to developers of single-cross corn. Nikita Nathani, also partner at McKinsey and Company, said that the aggregator model in the form of FPOs is a good model to adopt, but their functionality needs to be checked.