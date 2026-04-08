Govt hikes LPG allocation to 70% for pharma, food and agri sectors

The government on Wednesday increased allocation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to 70 per cent for industrial units in pharma, food, polymer, agriculture and several other sectors. The allocation would be capped at 0.2 thousand tonnes per day for each sector, according to a communication by the petroleum ministry.

“Industrial units in the sectors of pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass, aerosol, etc. shall also receive 70 per cent of the units’ pre-March 2026 bulk non-domestic LPG consumption level, subject to an overall sectoral limit of 0.2 TMT/day,” Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in a letter to states.

The units would be required to register with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to be eligible for the additional allocation. Meanwhile, commercial users also need to apply for piped natural gas (PNG) with the city gas distribution (CGD) company and undertake measures to adopt PNG.

“However, if the industries mentioned above use LPG as an integral input in the manufacturing process or for specialised purposes that cannot be substituted by natural gas, the requirement relating to application for PNG shall stand waived,” it added.

In a media briefing on the West Asia crisis, the government also said it has increased the overall natural gas allocation by 5 per cent for fertiliser plants to around 95 per cent of the units’ six-month average consumption.

In a relief to the petrochemical sector, the government allowed 800 million tonnes (MT) per day of propane and butane to be diverted for production of petrochemicals.

Officials said that in order to ensure coal affordability, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reduced the reserve price of coal by 20 per cent under e-auctions and increased supply through both e-auctions and the state-nominated agency mechanism.

CIL also increased the frequency of e-auctions in March 2026, offering 32.53 million tonnes of coal, of which 13.32 million tonnes was booked. For April 2026, 30 e-auctions have been planned, offering 25.80 million tonnes, with 3.20 million tonnes offered so far and 1.24 million tonnes booked, the government said.