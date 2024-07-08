Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Carmaker Mercedes-Benz India posts record half-yearly sales at 9,262 units

The company further said availability of volume models also played a part in delivering record sales in the first half of this year

Mercedes Benz GLC

The company had posted sales of 8,528 units in the January-June period of 2023, which was its previous highest half-yearly sales.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday reported a 9 per cent growth in sales at 9,262 units in India in the first half of 2024, its highest ever half-yearly sales in the country, riding on strong demand across categories and availability of volume models.
"The company had posted sales of 8,528 units in the January-June period of 2023, which was its previous highest half-yearly sales," Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It plans to launch six new products in the second half (H2) of 2024.
"SUV penetration was at 55 per cent in H1 2024, while the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment priced above Rs 1.5 crore comprised 25 per cent of total sales," it added.
"The SUV segment saw robust performance from the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS models, while the sedan portfolio comprising the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class and S-Class topped customer preference for luxury sedans," it said.
 
"The BEV (battery electric vehicle) portfolio grew by 60 per cent in H1 24, comprising 5 per cent of total sales volumes," Mercedes-Benz India said.
"New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said.
The company further said availability of volume models also played a part in delivering record sales in the first half of this year.
On the outlook for the rest of the year, Iyer said, "We have new products coming up for the upcoming festive season. So we feel we should be able to close the year with a double-digit growth as projected earlier."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumThe Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

burj khalifa

Mercedes-branded $1 billion tower is Dubai's latest bet on super rich

PremiumMercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes

Mercedes Benz lines up Rs 200 cr investment, will launch over 12 products

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Sensex recoups losses; RIL hits new high; HUL, ITC trade firm

Topics : mercedez benz Luxury carmakers carmakers in India Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon